Cloud Imperium compares Squadron 42 to Grand Theft Auto VI

Cloud Imperium Games continues to work on Star Citizen and the accompanying single-player adventure Squadron 42. The crowdfunding campaign has broken all records, and there is much debate about whether it is on track to become the most impressive game in history or just a sophisticated scam.

Now, its director Chris Roberts has commented on Squadron 42 in Canadian newspaper La Presse, showing how strongly he believes in his title, which he compares directly to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (translated by Bing):

"We're hoping it'll be almost as big an event. Other than GTA 6, it's probably the biggest-budget AAA game."

Squadron 42 is expected to be released in 2026, which is the same year that Grand Theft Auto VI will be launched. How that matchup will end remains to be seen.