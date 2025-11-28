Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles have increased 45% over the last year

HQ

We already know that everything is supposed to be an Xbox, and a key component in making this possible is Microsoft's cloud service. After some stagnation over the past few years, it now seems that things are starting to move forward.

A press release on Xbox Wire reveals that cloud gaming has grown by 24 percent over the past year, and among Xbox players, the increase is 45 percent. Although this is not from sky-high levels, it is clear that players are becoming more accustomed to streaming their titles instead of playing them from local hardware.

"Players are streaming their games more than ever — cloud gaming hours from Game Pass subscribers has increased 45% compared to this time last year. And, console players are embracing flexibility, spending 45% more time cloud streaming on console and 24% more on other devices."

Earlier this month, the Xbox Cloud Gaming service was launched in India, making it the 29th country where Cloud Gaming has been launched. Considering that it is the world's most populous nation, it is reasonable to assume that Microsoft has high expectations.

Earlier this week, Microsoft also released the November update for Xbox Series S/X, which adds new features for cloud gaming, among other things. You can read more about that here.