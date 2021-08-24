Cloud gaming is heading to Xbox consoles later this year

HQ

During Microsoft's Gamescom event today, we learned that cloud gaming will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles later this year.

This will enable those with an active Game Pass subscription to quickly jump into titles without the need to install them to their hard drive. To stream a game via the cloud, players just simply need to navigate their way down to the cloud gaming section on Game Pass and select the game that they wish to play. You can see just how this will look below.

Additionally, it was also detailed that Xbox One owners will soon be able to stream Xbox Series exclusive titles such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium via the cloud. No exact date for this feature was revealed, however, but it's pretty exciting to think that you will no longer need brand-new hardware to play some of the latest games.