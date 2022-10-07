Cloud gaming expected to generate $2.4 billion in 2022

HQ

Major companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon have all been eyeing the cloud gaming market. Even though none of them has become really major forces yet (Google recently even decided to cancel Stadia), the potential is there, as it makes it possible to play really demanding games on very weak hardware as long as you have a good internet connection.

And we can already see how it's making money. According to a Newzoo report, cloud gaming is expected to generate $2.4 billion during 2022, which would be an increase with a whopping 74% compared to last year. The spending is fairly equally divided between Asia-Pacific (36.5% of revenue), Europe (30%) and North America (27%).

It's easy to see why the cloud market is considered so important when you consider how big it potentially can be, already making these kinds of money. According to Newzoo's report, the cancellation of Stadia will have very little impact on the market as Google is credited with handling it really well:

"The positive developments in the cloud gaming market that we analyze in this report, which support a bright future for the technology, do not evaporate due to Stadia's shutdown. Moreover, Google's decision to refund all the hardware and game purchases related to Stadia also prevents a broader negative ripple wave in terms of player perception of cloud gaming."

The report concludes with the cloud gaming market revenue growing by several 100% and landing on $8.2 billion when we summarize 2025. Did you expect cloud gaming to perform this well already?

Thanks GamesIndustry.biz