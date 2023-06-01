Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Clothing chain Zara starts selling Sega Saturn bags

Now you can rep the failure of a console as part of your outfit.

One of the most remarkable bargains of the year can be found at the clothing chain Zara. They have started selling fannypacks, or waist bags as it is also called, based on the appearance of the Japanese Sega Saturn controller and for £17.99 it can be yours.

As many of you may know and remember, the Sega Saturn was a colossal failure for Sega so considering that a clothing chain now chooses to start selling waist bags looking like them is a bit strange, to say the least, but fun.

Whether it actually fits an adult is questionable as the product is listed as "for children". But there are at least nice, there's no denying that.

Are you tempted to buy one?

