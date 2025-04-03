Clothes washing is set to become easier with Samsung's AI-powered Top Load Washer

HQ

As part of the recent Samsung Electronics show, the technology maker has just unveiled a new washing machine that uses AI systems to more effectively clean your clothing. Known as the AI Top Load Washer, this device comes in three size variants (21", 24", and 25") and is the first time that Samsung has added AI elements to a washing machine model.

As for how the AI features work, we're told: "The new washing machines are equipped with Samsung's AI Wash, which intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to conveniently recommend the optimal settings for each load. Based on the detected laundry conditions, the cycle uses an AI algorithm to recommend suitable settings like the water level, agitation intensity, and washing and rinsing times. For delicate items, AI Wash will gently wash to reduce wear and tear, enabling up to 25% more fabric protection. For heavy duty fabrics, it will ensure an even, thorough wash without residue. Additionally, users can take advantage of AI Energy Mode through SmartThings Energy, which will allow them to reduce energy use by up to 20%."

The washing machine also utilises the Ecobubble technology to provide a more effective cleaning process and lower fabric damage, which combines with BubbleStorm to dissolve detergent at a faster rate and Dual Storm to mix bubbles and clothes together faster.

Samsung also promises that the Super Speed option will enable a full wash load to be completed in as quick as 31 minutes.

This is an ad: