Closed Beta date confirmed for Blue Protocol

Back in February, Bandai Namco announced that it have planned a closed beta for their upcoming online RPG, Blue Protocol. The test was supposed to kick off in late March, and Bandai Namco and Project Sky Blue planned to recruit 50,000 users to participate.

However, due to the coronavirus crisis (COVID-19), the developer had to re-schedule the test. According to a statement that was posted on the official website, the beta test will start on April 23 at 19:00 JST and run until April 26 at 23:59 JST.

The applicants will receive an answer regarding the application on March 30. From March 30 through April 6, the users will be able to invite a friend to attend the beta test. And finally, the participants will be able to pre-download the game client on April 20. Then, you just wait for the beta to formally kick off.

Have you been keeping an eye on this game?

Thanks Gematsu.