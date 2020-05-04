Close to the Sun lands on Steam and GOG tomorrow

Wired Productions and Storm in a Teacup announced today that its first-person horror adventure Close to the Sun will be available on Steam and GOG starting tomorrow, after having been PC exclusive to Epic Games Store.

The game will be available on Steam for £11.99 / €14.90 / $14.90, with a 25% discount running during the first week of launch. Afterwards, the price will be £15.99 / €19.99 / $19.99. Players will also find the game on GOG for the same price. If you want to purchase the Digital Deluxe edition, which will be launched together with the standard digital edition and will contain additional content such as the soundtrack and the digital artbook, you can grab it for £ 19,99 / € 24,99/ $ 24,99.