Close to 56 million Switch units have been sold

By the end of 2019, Nintendo revealed that it had shipped 52,48 million Switch units worldwide. Since then, there have been shortages because of the effects of COVID-19 as manufacturing has been hurt, but there has still been plenty of consoles sold. Now Nintendo has officially announced in its latest financial briefing that 55,77 million units have been shipped.

Out of those 3,29 million consoles, almost a third consisted of the Switch Lite model. For this year (which started April 1 for Nintendo, and lasts until March 31 2021) Nintendo expects to sell 19 million units. That is slightly less than last year (which ended on March 31 for Nintendo) when 21,03 million consoles were sold - but then again neither Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X interfered then.