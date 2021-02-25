Clone Wars spin-off The Bad Batch to start on May 4

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a busy day for Disney. Not only has the entertainment company revealed the title for the next Spider-Man movie, known as Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it has also given us a premiere date for the Loki TV series coming to Disney+, as well as the official start date for it's upcoming Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off, The Bad Batch.

The Bad Batch will start on Star Wars day itself, May 4, and follows the genetically mutated group of Clone troopers, who are making their way through the galaxy following the aftermath of the Clone Wars. The second episode for The Bad Batch is also set to follow very soon after on May 7, with subsequent episodes airing each Friday.

As it stands right now, there is no information on the episode length or count for this show, but we do know it will be a Disney+ exclusive, and will likely feature the fantastic action and deep lore the Clone Wars became known for.