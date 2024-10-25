Clone introduces android with working artificial muscles

HQ

Robotics are advancing at a remarkable rate. Various incredible companies around the world are producing amazing technology, including Tesla's Optimus robot and Boston Dynamics' roster of bots, and so forth. Another player in the space is Clone, a company that specialises in androids and creating robots that have artificial muscles.

In the past, Clone has showcased a detailed arm model, fit with robotic tendons and muscles, but now it has upped its effort and revealed Torso, an android that is essentially the upper half of a body made of robotic parts and somehow also being completely functional.

While Clone has shown the Torso in action, it has also spoke a little more about the bot, noting: "The first bimanual Torso created at Clone includes an actuated elbow, cervical spine (neck), and anthropomorphic shoulders with the sternoclavicular, acromioclavicular, scapulothoracic and glenohumeral joints. The valve matrix fits compactly inside the ribcage. Bimanual manipulation training is in progress."

It's unclear what's next for Clone, but considering the development and direction the company is taking, we wouldn't be surprised to see a full robotic android in the next few years.