Clockwork Revolution will be released in 2027 and is exclusive to Xbox

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Microsoft is currently focusing on two major console-exclusive titles, the first being Gears of War: E-Day and the second Clockwork Revolution. This steampunk-inspired action-RPG was showcased in a new trailer and is set to be released sometime in 2027.

It's being developed by inXile, which describes the game as: "...our time-bending first-person action RPG set in the steampunk city of Avalon, with a cast of unforgettable characters, and a world that reacts deeply to every choice you make. We're hard at work on the game and can't wait for you to play it next year."

We take on the role of a character named Morgan Vanette and will be able to manipulate time using an object called the Chronometer. The choices we make in the game also affect the characters around us as well as Morgan.

The game will also be released on day one on Game Pass. For those who want to dive deeper into the game's details, there's more to read here on Xbox Wire.