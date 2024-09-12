Clockwork Revolution team boosted with VFX artist from Marvel's Spider Man 2

HQ

One title that was surprisingly missing from this summer's Xbox Games Showcase was Clockwork Revolution, which is being developed by the role-playing masterminds at Inxile Entertainment. Last year we got a first look at the title during the formal announcement at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, but since then it has been pretty quiet.

The only thing we've really heard has been that several people from the defunct studio Volition (Saints Row series) have formed Shapeshifter Games, which is currently actively helping with development. But now Xbox insider Klobrille reveals that we might be able to raise our hopes for the graphical aspect of the adventure, because Inxile Entertainment has been reinforced by Jeff A. Johnson. Johnson, who writes on his LinkedIn:

"I'm glad to be joining this team with a deep RPG legacy on the franchises "The Bard's Tale" and "Wastelands", among other titles. I'll be working on a project which has already whipped up a buzz within the Xbox Game Studios family - "Clockwork Revolution". Keep a watch out for this action-packed, time-tripping, FPS RPG steampunk adventure!"

He has previously worked as a graphic designer for gorgeous games such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Gears Tactics, Marvel's Spider Man 2 and the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Now he's the VFX Lead on Clockwork Revolution, which hopefully means we have a really nice looking role-playing game to look forward to - when it's released, which is estimated to be late 2025 or perhaps more likely 2026.