Clockwork Revolution returns with plenty of cockneys and a foul-mouthed puppet

One of Xbox Game Studios' more interesting upcoming IP and projects is without a doubt Clockwork Revolution, which is why it was so exciting to see the game making an appearance during the Xbox Game Showcase again this year.

The action-RPG, which basically seems to be a steampunk The Outer Worlds, is set in a world that features plenty of industrial influences and inspiration. It features quirky characters and thrilling melee and ranged action, matched up with striking and unique abilities that even enable you to take control of time.

Yep, the big key part surrounding Clockwork Revolution is that the ruling party in the game can manipulate time to ensure the future they desire, but one day the protagonist manages to get his hands on a time-bending gauntlet and thus chaos ensues.

The latest glimpse at Clockwork Revolution gives us a better taste of its stylised and memorable world, which seems to be absolutely filled to the brim with cockney-voiced character and additionally one very foul-mouthed puppet.

Check out the latest trailer for the game below, and as for when Clockwork Revolution will arrive, all we're told is that it's coming "in due time", with reaffirmation that it'll be launching on day one on Game Pass.