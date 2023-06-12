Clockwork Revolution mixes Bioshock and Singularity

Job listings and a few vague comments have made it fun to speculate about what the Wasteland 3 developers Inxile are working on very fun, and the official unveiling won't stop those discussions.

Sure, the first discussions will probably be about Bioshock Infinite, as Clockwork Revolution's Victorian-era metropolis of Avalon brings back memories of Columbia with its pronounced steampunk aesthetic. Combine that with both of them being first-person shooters with some handy superpowers and an antagonist tinkering with time to get what they want, and it'll be difficult to not compare the two.

There are some differences though. Clockwork Revolution will let us create our own character and use its time-bending powers both in combat and exploration thanks to a device called the Chronometer. The only problem is that, as we all know, changing things in the past might have major consequences for the present day or future. That's where Inxile experience with choices and consequences come in. We're told our time-traveling will change the people, the stories and the city itself in often unexpected ways.

They don't want to say much more than that, which makes sense considering the game is still in pre-alpha, so some things aren't completely set in stone yet. It sure looks and sounds very fascinating, however, so I look forward to learning more in the coming years.