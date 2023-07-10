Clockwork Revolution developer reveals his sources of inspiration

HQ

One of the biggest surprises from last month's Xbox Games Showcase was that the veteran RPG developer Inxile Entertainment (The Bard's Tale, Torment: Tides of Numenera, Wasteland 3) announced their first project for Xbox since they became a part of Xbox Game Studios back in 2018

The new game is of course an RPG as well, and it sports a steampunk setting. Many people thought it looked a whole lot like BioShock and Singularity, which of course are really nice role-models. Now the game director Chad Moore has told us more about the game on Twitter and gives us some ideas of what to expect by revealing his sources of inspiration.

He says we should expect "deep world building, compelling narrative, crunchy RPG systems, engaging gameplay, and massive reactivity" and explains that he has "always described @ClockworkGame as the love child of" Arcanum: Of Steamworks & Magick Obscura and Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines.

Interestingly enough, Moore himself has been involved in the creation of both those RPG's, so it seems like he is returning to something he really loves. Both games are known for having a deep narrative and decision making that really changes the outcome of your adventure.

All this combined with a game built exclusively for PC and Xbox Series S/X with Microsoft's money really elevates our already high expectations. Are you looking forward to Clockwork Revolution?

