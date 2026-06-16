Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival will launch in October

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There are a few major horror games set to make their arrival later this year, including both Halloween: The Game and Silent Hill: Townfall. While this spooky season won't be defined by its horror projects, as there are simply so many games launching between late August and November, we now have another horror title set to make its arrival within the period.

Saber Interactive and developer Boss Team Games has announced that Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival will be making its arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as soon as October 8.

To mark this news, it has also been confirmed that the game will be debuting with two editions. There will be a regular Standard Edition that includes the base game for $39.99 and also a Deluxe Edition that will include additional content to be "revealed closer to launch" for $49.99.

What we do know is that there will also be a pre-order bonus for the game that rewards players with both the Martyr skin for the Sawblade and the Labyrinth skin for the pistol.

With all of this in mind, you can see the release date trailer for Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival below.