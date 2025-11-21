Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival presents gruesome and bloody gameplay trailer

HQ

During our time at Gamescom in the summer, we had the opportunity to get an early taste of Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, a gruesome and bloody affair that never once held back in how it depicted gore and violence. It's befitting of the brand and the theme as Hellraiser is a notoriously graphic horror franchise, and this is very much reflected in the video game too.

To this end, a new gameplay trailer has been shared that provides an insight into the journey through Hell that the player will need to complete during this game. Over the course of that experience, you'll have to face off with brutal and vile enemies, avoid deadly traps and hazards, and otherwise come across a wealth of masochistic characters who embrace and thrive on pain.

As for the official synopsis of the game, it's explained as such: "Play the story of Aidan, who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box - the Genesis Configuration - to help his girlfriend Sunny's escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth."

Check out the trailer below for another taste of this horror game, which will be making its full arrival on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2026.