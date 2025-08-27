Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival Gameplay Impressions: Yep, that's gore, that's gore of me

HQ

As soon as I saw the very first cutscene of Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival, I knew I was in for something wholly unique. I'd not seen the original movies, and in my previous appointment during Gamescom I had been warned heavily about what I was about to witness. I wouldn't say I'm a horror lover. Hate the stuff, really, but gore and blood I can handle.

Then I saw that the developers had prepared sick bags by the desks of the preview room, and I started to hesitate a little bit. You may think you've seen your fair share of blood and guts in your DOOMs and your Resident Evils, but Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival takes it up a notch. I wasn't retching or anything like that, but in the opening cutscene I did do my fair share of mental pearl clutching as I wondered how the developers had managed to get any of this content past any sort of censorship boards. China and Australia would have had a field day with this, I thought, as I stared down to see my character's penis flopping about in the open, complete with a prince albert to match.

Opening on a sex scene, in which two characters are piercing and cutting each other while getting off, Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival lets you know immediately the kind of ride you're in for. When our lead character Aidan scrapes his girlfriend Sunny with the puzzle box fans of the movies will be familiar with, he accidentally summons the Cenobites, including the one and only Pinhead, who immediately stick chains into your girlfriend and rip her apart. We see much of this skin-splitting process, which is certain to leave a mark on your memory.

The game then sees us transported to the hideout of a local cult worshipping the Cenobites, who also try and make pain their pleasure. After ripping out some hooks, needles, and stitching from our skin, we're still naked but free to try and escape the facility. Terribly gory sights greet us at every turn as Aidan desperately tries to avoid being caught and put through some kind of ritual that will see him tortured even more than he already has been.

Combat was incredibly light in the portion of the game I played, with there only being a moment for it at the end with some quick melee against a cultist who enjoyed my slashes a bit too much. Otherwise, the beginning seems to set up Aidan at his most vulnerable, with even an additional segment where we're chased through the labyrinthian interior of the puzzle box by the Chatterer Cenobite. You're constantly under attack, with your heart rate up, which ensures you're getting a good dose of horror in the earlier segments. The developers were cautious not to have you feeling too powerful too early on, and even as you head more towards an action-oriented style of horror, it seems there will still be plenty of things you simply can't beat and should run from.

The pacing of the narrative seems very well put together, with a hook (if you'll pardon the pun) that instantly sets you off on this horrific and engaging journey. As someone with no prior experience to the franchise, I was immediately interested in the lore, worldbuilding, and where the story will go next as we seek to save the world from the ultimate sadomasochists. The game is incredibly, incredibly gory, and even if you think you're prepared for it, you're probably not, so keep that in mind when you're going in. But, I will say that Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival ensures it's not just throwing gore at you for the sake of it. The shock of Sunny being ripped apart, the torture the cult put their fellow man through, it all serves to keep the player in that loop of tension, supported by the gameplay, too.

