Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival developer diary shows off more gory and violent gameplay

Other than 2026, we don't actually know when Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival will be making its debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. This hasn't stopped developer Saber Interactive from showing off and talking about the game any chance it gets, and on this front, now a developer diary has arrived that delves further into the production of the gory and violent horror game.

In the lengthy clip, we get to see a ton of additional gameplay and information about the game, all while Doug Bradley makes an appearance to discuss returning as Pinhead for the project, an experience he found rather enjoyable as it meant he didn't have to go through hours of make-up and prosthetics treatments to play the iconic character, as was the case for the live-action version.

What the developer diary didn't explore was the aforementioned missing launch date, which as it stands remains sometime in 2026. Check out the lengthy new clip below.