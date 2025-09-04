Clive Barker was "very happy" with the Hellraiser: Revival game

HQ

Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival looks to be a true continuation of the franchise with a fresh story, old enemies, and plenty of blood, guts, and gore for us to experience in video game form for the first time. But, at Gamescom, we did wonder whether there was ever the idea to reproduce the films in a video game, or do a retelling of their stories.

We asked assistant game directors Aleksandra Pelivanoić and Srđan Nedić about the original concept they came up with for the game at Gamescom, where they told us that there was never a plan to deviate from a fresh story in the Hellraiser universe. "We knew from the start that we want to tell a new story in the Hellraiser universe," said Nedić. "And we did have Clive [Barker] with us from the start of the project. So, like, his insight and input and feedback and everything was crucial for us to make the original story, but still set in the world."

"It's just like we kept a lot of original elements from the movies, but we felt like new original story makes sense, and Clive Barker worked with us on that, and he was very happy about it," added Pelivanoić. "He was even saying, like, this is Hellraiser, so we were happy about it as well."

Probably the best news you can hope for when making the Hellraiser video game, really. If you want to hear more about why Clive Barker was excited about the Hellraiser: Revival game, and what part Pinhead plays in the game, check out the full interview below: