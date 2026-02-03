Clintons to testify in House Epstein probe, averting contempt vote

HQ

Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in a House investigation into the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, stepping back from a confrontation that was close to triggering contempt of Congress votes against them. The decision was confirmed on Monday, just days before the Republican-led chamber was expected to act on potential sanctions.

The decision follows a tense standoff with James Comer, chair of the House oversight committee, who insisted both Clintons comply fully with congressional subpoenas and appear for sworn depositions. A spokesperson for the Clintons said they had negotiated in good faith and were prepared to testify under oath, accusing Comer of politicising the process.

Bill and Hilary Clinton // Shutterstock

For months, the former president and former secretary of state had refused to appear, arguing the subpoenas were legally invalid and designed to embarrass political opponents as part of a broader campaign encouraged by Donald Trump. The oversight committee responded by advancing contempt charges, a step that could have led to fines or even jail time if convictions were secured.

The investigation has gained renewed momentum amid the release of millions of Justice Department files related to Epstein, reviving scrutiny of his ties to powerful figures. While Bill Clinton has acknowledged a past social relationship with Epstein and denies any wrongdoing, the case has become a flashpoint in US politics...