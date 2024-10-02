Clint Eastwood is back behind the director's chair in the suspenseful Juror #2

While Clint Eastwood is no longer a young man, in fact he's well into his 90s, the iconic moviestar and filmmaker is still finding the time to hop into the director's chair for new theatrical efforts.

The next will be a drama called Juror #2, a film that sees Nicholas Hoult headlining a cast also featuring Toni Collette, J.K. Simmons, Zoey Deutch, Kiefer Sutherland, and more. As for what this movie is about, it revolves around Hoult's Justin Kemp, a man who while serving as a juror in a high-profile murder trial is faced with the challenge of being the vote that could sway the decision and either see the accused set free or incarcerated.

Juror #2 is set to debut in cinemas on November 1 and you can see the trailer and full synopsis below.

Synopsis: "Juror #2 follows family man Justin Kemp (Hoult) who, while serving as a juror in a high profile murder trial, finds himself struggling with a serious moral dilemma...one he could use to sway the jury verdict and potentially convict—or free—the accused killer."