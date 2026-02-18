Climber charged with manslaughter after leaving girlfriend to die on Austria's highest peak

HQ

An Austrian climber is set to stand trial for gross negligent manslaughter after his girlfriend froze to death near the summit of Großglockner, the country's tallest mountain. Kerstin G, 33, died of hypothermia in January 2025 after a grueling 17-hour ascent in worsening weather conditions.

Prosecutors argue that Thomas P, 36, as the more experienced mountaineer, made a series of critical errors, including continuing the climb despite harsh forecasts, inadequate equipment, and his partner's exhaustion. They allege he left her unprotected about 50 meters below the summit while descending to seek help.

As reported by BBC, he denies the charge, calling the tragedy an accident. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, in a case has sparked debate in Austria over responsibility and risk in mountain sports, particularly when one climber is deemed the more experienced decision-maker...