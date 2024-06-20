Climate protest movement Just Stop Oil spray Stonehenge orange

HQ

Stonehenge. There are plenty of questions we can't really answer about Britain's oldest monument, but there's one thing we know for sure, and that's how it got spray-painted orange. That's down to climate protest group Just Stop Oil. You may remember them from spraying a bunch of other things orange, from shop fronts to paintings.

The goal of the group is simple: raise awareness to try and prevent climate change. However, it seems they have only drawn the ire of both political parties in the UK. Rishi Sunak, current Prime Minister, tweeted simply that "Just Stop Oil are a disgrace."

Sir Keir Starmer, current leader of the opposition and the Labour party, also didn't hold any affection for the group, stating "the damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full force of the law."

Just Stop Oil have been heavily criticised for the use of seemingly harmless corn starch on Stonehenge. While it might not do any damage to the stones themselves, it is believed that the alien substance will damage unique lichens built up on the stones, which prevent them from weathering and pollution.

What do you think of Just Stop Oil's Stonehenge protest?

