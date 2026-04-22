Climate crises posing an increasing threat to democracy, according to new report

HQ

It appears it's not just people's homes and livelihoods that are under threat from looming climate crises, as heatwaves, floods, and wildfires are now apparently becoming more responsible for threats towards democracy. Elections are being shaped by extreme weather in some places as much as they are political forces.

A new report caught by The Guardian claims at least 94 elections and referendums across 52 countries have been affected by climate-related causes over the last twenty years. The pressure is heaviest on already fragile democratic systems, particularly those found in Africa and Asia. In 2024 alone, climate-related incidents disrupted 23 elections in 18 countries, such as Brazil, Senegal, and Herzegovina.

Sarah Birch, professor of politics at King's College London and co-author of the report, said elections should be moved around predictable climate events. "Elections should be held when disasters are least likely. In some cases, electoral management bodies will also need to consider alterations to election timelines to reduce the likelihood of disruption by short-lived disasters," she said.

Birch also brought up that the US still plans to hold elections in November, which is its hurricane season. To help mitigate the effects of potential disasters, the report recommends political offices work closely with meteorologists in order to determine when climate crises may occur.