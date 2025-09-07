Cliffhanger 3 confirmed before sequel even premieres

Renny Harlin's Cliffhanger is without doubt one of Stallone's most memorable action thrillers, a vertigo-inducing spectacle that had audiences sweating as he dangled from snowy peaks. A massive hit at the time, it grossed $250 million worldwide and now stands shoulder to shoulder with Speed and The Rock as one of the finest action classics of the 90s.

But as we all know by now, Hollywood loves digging up old franchises and giving them a modern spin. The fact that a second film is on its way has been known for a while. Yet according to Deadline, it's not just one sequel in development but two, yes, before the second movie has even premiered, a Cliffhanger 3 is reportedly already in motion.

The second film, described as something of a soft reboot, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the same man who brought us Black Adam (yay?). It stars Pierce Brosnan and Lily James, and is expected to hit theatres sometime next year.

As for the third movie, details are scarce. No actors or directors have been confirmed, and the only real certainty is that Stallone will have no involvement in either the second or the third entry. Whether this turns out to be a daring ascent or a disastrous fall remains to be seen.