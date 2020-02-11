Cliff Bleszinski's studio was in talks to make an Alien shooter

Cliff Bleszinski took to Twitter recently to talk about the game that could have been; an FPS in the Alien universe in which you would take control of a grown-up version of Newt.

He talks about how the company were in talks with Fox to make this new game, but then after Disney bought them out he claims that the idea got lost in the shuffle. Bleszinski then goes on to talk a little bit about the game and the general idea behind it saying:

"Ripley would be alive and be your "Cortana/Anya." You'd play as grown Newt. On Earth. Weyland-Yutani is weaponizing the aliens in a Black Mesa style facility and, of course, all hell breaks loose. Your robotic pal i.e. Bishop? A new one named "Casey" after her doll in Aliens."

He even adds that he would "Erase ALL canon after Aliens"

It appears that Cliff is reminiscing over social media about Boss Key Productions, sharing stories from the studio and shedding light on some of the projects the company had in the works.

What do you think about an Alien FPS? Would you have picked it up?