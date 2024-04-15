Cliff Bleszinski's LawBreakers is back from the dead

HQ

Cliff Bleszinski was one of the gaming world's most promising developers during his time at Epic, where he first made the classic Jazz Jackrabbit, and then helped develop Unreal Tournament before creating Gears of War.

After making Gears of War 3, relations with former employer Epic soured and Bleszinski founded his own studio, Boss Key, whose first game was LawBreakers. It was an arena shooter just as people were moving to battle royale, and Boss Key desperately tried to tap into that trend with Radical Heights. Even that flopped, though, and the studio had to shut down - after which Bleszinski left the gaming world (and has never returned).

However, LawBreakers was a great action game that many have missed, and there has been a demand among gamers to play it again. And now it's coming as a fan project, endorsed by Bleszinski himself.

These fans have been working on making this possible since 2022, and over the past weekend they ran the first public test, which reportedly went very well (although this version of LawBreakers is quite empty as it is not finished yet). More tests are on the way and if you want to try this action-packed arena shooter, head over to RELB's Discord server to find out more.



