Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Cliff Bleszinski wants to see less live-service and more focus on single-player

The father of Gears of War has something to say about the gaming industry

The creator of Gears of War has some strong opinions about the current state of the gaming industry. In particular, he is concerned about the overwhelming focus on live-service games. In a recent post on X, he expressed his worries about how Games as a Service (GaaS) has become such a dominant force in the industry. He also urged developers to give more space to single-player experiences—a sentiment that has resonated with many gamers who echoed his concerns.

The ongoing debate over the relevance of GaaS was reignited recently when EA's CEO suggested that Dragon Age: The Veilguard's financial failure was entirely due to its lack of live-service elements. A statement that many would agree is pure nonsense.

Do you agree with Bleszinski? Should more developers focus on single-player games?

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

