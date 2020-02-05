Cliff Bleszinski thinks that politics caused Lawbreakers to fail

Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski is no stranger to voicing opinions for all the world to see and in a recent post on Instagram, the industry icon speculated on what caused his now-defunct studio Boss Key Productions' debut game Lawbreakers to fail. The multiplayer focused game never took off despite its rather solid gameplay and Bleszinski stamp of approval and the man in charge thinks it has to do with politics, stating that he pushed his "own personal political beliefs in a world that was increasingly divided". Following up with the following;

"Instead of the story being "this game looks neat" it became "this is the game with the 'woke bro' trying to push his hackey politics on us with gender neutral bathrooms." Instead of "these characters seem fun" it was "this is the studio with the CEO who refuses to make his female characters sexier." Instead of "who am I going to choose" it became "white dude shoehorns diversity in his game and then smells his own smug farts in interviews" instead of just letting the product ... speak for itself.

It's okay to be political when your company or studio is established for great product FIRST. But we were unproven and I regret doing it. (This will be quite the doozy of a chapter in the upcoming memoir.)".

Do you think Bleszinski is onto something with this theory?