Cliff Bleszinski shares vision for new Gears of War game

The Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski hasn't been involved in the franchise since the end of the original trilogy, and he has even left the gaming industry. Despite this, he recently said he is open to the idea of consulting a new game in the series.

When a Gears of War fan asked him on X what he thought about the idea of a survival horror Gears adventure, he replied with a vision for a new game which would be very different from what we've seen so far in the series. Blezinski suggests we should get to play a "child trying to survive e-day/the subsequent conflict", something that definitely would be terrifying, tough and leave us a lot more vulnerable than playing a battle hardened Cog soldier.

Would you be interested in a game like this, or should the Gears franchise stick to huge soldiers with enormous chainsaw-eqipped weapons?