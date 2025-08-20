Cliff Bleszinski proud as Gears of War expands to new players on Playstation

HQ

The producer and creative mastermind behind Gears of War, Cliff Bleszinski, has been on his own since Gears of War 3, leaving the studio he had called "home" for decades just before the release of Fortnite. Now, after years of being tied to Xbox, the eternally exclusive franchise is about to debut on PlayStation with the upcoming remake Gears of War: Reloaded. Speaking to Eurogamer, Bleszinski reflected on the series' PlayStation debut and his feelings about it:

Cliffy B on Reloaded for PS5:

"It doesn't feel strange. I'm thrilled that more people are going to get to experience a big part of my legacy that I worked so hard on."

Gears of War: Reloaded launches on August 26, and our review is already in the works.

Source