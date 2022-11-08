Cliff Bleszinski: "Keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise"

HQ

As we reported earlier, a Gears of War movie has finally been confirmed and will be accompanied by an animation based on the very same franchise, both with Netflix as a publisher. While it's still very early on with little to no details about the project, there is one prominent Gears of War person who has a strong opinion.

That is the series creator, Cliff Bleszinski, who tweets that Netflix should "keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise". When someone suggests that Pratt could play "every Carmine brother" (a most unfortunate set of siblings), Bleszinski does however admit that it "might work".

Do you think Pratt, who is voicing Mario in the upcoming movie, would be a good fit for Gears of War, or do you agree with Bleszinski?