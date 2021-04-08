Cliff Bleszinski is working on something new

You're watching Advertisements

It's been a while since the last time we reported about Cliff Bleszinski. After shutting down his Boss Key Productions studio back in 2018, with the double-barrelled failure of Radical Heights and Lawbreakers, he made it so clear that he wouldn't be returning to game development. However, his love for making games simply cannot be turned off like how you turn off the tap. Last year, he admitted that he "has an itch to make a little game", and that makes us really look forward to seeing something actually happen in the future.

Earlier, Bleszinski posted a tweet, and it certainly got fans' hopes up. Here's what he wrote:

"And, yes, for the record, I'm working on some new stuff, and you should know every damned day it's agonizing to not talk about it. Deal with it. Love y'all."

Even though he then said in the comment section that "Bear in mind it might not necessarily be a videogame", in the thread Bleszinski did imply that he had a chat with Rami Ismail, Vlambeer's co-founder and industry consultant, about this new project. So, fingers crossed that this is still somewhat videogame-related.

Anyway, we will have to wait patiently for Bleszinski to reveal the new project himself, no matter what it is. Hopefully we won't have to wait for too long!