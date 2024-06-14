Cliff Bleszinski is "definitely picking up Gears of War: E-Day"

HQ

The announcement of Gears of War: E-Day last Sunday at the Xbox Games Showcase was welcomed by many, not only because it's been a long time since we've had a game in the series, but also because it's a return to the roots with a distinctive horror theme.

One of the fans who was particularly excited about this was series creator Cliff Bleszinski. During an interview on the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast, he states upfront that he will "definitely be picking up E-Day" when it's released, which is perhaps not entirely surprising given that he actually called for a reboot as recently as last year. But he also has some hopes of his own, saying (transcribed by Pure Xbox):

"I want to see Marcus and Dom further bond.

I want to see some of the war from the perspective of a child. [...] It'd be really really cool to alternate to a child's perspective, going through E-Day. All the child can do is like, do the whole throw a rock to distract a locust, try and do stealth segments, right. The whole cycle of empowerment versus losing that power. I think that could be really really compelling."

We can probably count on Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago becoming best friends, as that seems to be a big part of the adventure - but what do you think of Bleszinski's idea to experience Emergence Day as a child?

Gears of War: E-Day does not have a release date, or even a release year, but we shouldn't expect it this year and more likely 2025 or even 2026. It will hopefully be a real looker though, as The Coalition recently said that it will "set a new standard in technical excellence" - which frankly doesn't sound unrealistic considering their previous work (including the stunning The Matrix Awakens).