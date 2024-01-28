Cliff Bleszinski: If Microsoft were smart, they'd enlist me for my input on Gears

HQ

Even though Cliff Bleszinski has done a lot in terms of video games - something he has not worked with for six years though - he remains first and foremost most known as the creator of the Gears of War series.

And Bleszinski himself is obviously aware of this - but doesn't seem to be entirely happy about it. In a post on X, he writes that "Gears will always be an ENORMOUS part of my legacy", but adds:

"As much as I appreciate your support and those who know me from my Gears work (I did a lot more than that game series, for the record) it's time to move on.

I'm on a new journey. I have been for some time now."

Despite this, he still thinks Microsoft and The Coalition should contact him regarding the next adventure in the Gears series, claiming this would be a golden PR move:

"If they were smart, they'd enlist me for my input because, just from a PR standpoint alone it would be gold."

