Cliff Bleszinski: "I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot"

Even though both Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 were really good games, most people will probably agree that they did not reach the heights of the original trilogy. They were developed by Cliff Bleszinski, who has left both the franchise and the entire industry a long time ago.

And as Bleszinski has said several times, he is not interested in returning to video games. But there is one exception that would make him reconsider this stance, and that is Gears of War. In a new interview over at ComicBook.com, he says he thinks that Gears of War needs a God of War like reboot and that he would be interested in consulting such a project:

"I believe Gears needs a little bit of a reboot, like God of War had, and I've always said, Phil Spencer has my number, I'm happy to consult."

Bleszinski adds that Gears of War remains close to his heart and he is still returning to the series on special occasions:

"Gears will always be near and dear to my heart. Late afternoon, if I have a mimosa in me, sometimes I'll go to YouTube and I'll look up key cut scenes from the Gears franchise, like Dom's death, or Dom having to put down his wife, and I read the comments."

He continues by adding:

"Reading the comments on those cut scenes from Gears of War when Dom dies, people are like, "I had to put the controller down, my friend and I just sat there silenced and stunned." For people to actually get tattoos of something that you made on their bodies is the most flattering thing."

Do you think the Gears franchise would benefit from a soft-reboot in the line of the one God of War had, and would Bleszinski consulting it benefit the quality?