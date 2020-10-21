Cliff Bleszinski has an itch to make "a little game"

You're watching Advertisements

Cliff Bleszinski rose to fame with the Gears of War games and was constantly very outspoken with the community. After the third game, he left Epic Games and started his own studio, Boss Key. Its first project was Lawbreakers, which never got any traction with gamers and ultimately became a failure so big the studio had to close down.

Now Bleszinski is writing his memoirs about his life, but it seems like he might be ready to return to games again. He writes on Facebook about the mistakes he made:

"We should have started with a small, indie game FIRST before trying to make the shooter we ultimately did. Hell, I initially wanted it to be a simple "arena shooter" like UT and Quake 3 but everyone in the studio was so obsessed with MOBAs at the time I had to throw my hands up and say "go for it, this might add some cool depth.

The marketing from our publisher was lackluster, and that's putting it lightly.

Putting it on PS4 instead of Xbone was a mistake when I already had a core base of fans on Xbox."

He also reveals the studio had a chance at making an Aliens game, but then Disney bought Fox and everything went up in the air. But he adds that it might be time to make a smaller game again:

"In the meantime, I am finding myself actually having a slight itch to scratch to maybe poke around and see about making a little game. I have some ideas kicking around, so we'll see. I've found myself madly in love with smaller games these days, and the success of Fall Guys and Among Us give me hope that not everything needs to be insane AAA that requires crazy crunch that ruins families and mental health on a 100m budget.

Games like these give me hope that I may one day dip my toe back into the biz, ever so slowly and cautiously."

We would certainly appreciate that and would love to see what games Bleszinski still has in him. Do you agree?