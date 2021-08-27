English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Clid the Snail

Clid the Snail to launch in a few days

It'll be coming to PS4 to start with.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A few weeks ago, we had the chance to preview Weird Beluga's top-down shooter Clid the Snail, getting to experience the first 20 or so minutes of the game ahead of its launch. At the time we didn't know when Clid the Snail would be releasing, except the information that it would be coming by the end of Summer 2021. Today, we can provide you with the precise date when Clid will be dropping, and it's only a few days away.

Weird Beluga will be releasing Clid the Snail on August 31, which is this coming Tuesday, and it'll be arriving on PS4 to start with, with plans to come to PC in the future (although we don't have an exact date for that one).

It'll be available exclusively on the PS Store for the price of £15.99, and if you're interested in picking it up, be sure to check out our thoughts in our written preview here, or watch our video preview below.

HQ
Clid the Snail

Related texts

Clid the Snail - Hands-On Impressions

Clid the Snail - Hands-On Impressions
PREVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Coming from Spain's Weird Beluga Studio, this twin-stick adventure follows a sarcastic, irritable snail looking to get back into the good books of his own species.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy