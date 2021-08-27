Clid the Snail to launch in a few days

HQ

A few weeks ago, we had the chance to preview Weird Beluga's top-down shooter Clid the Snail, getting to experience the first 20 or so minutes of the game ahead of its launch. At the time we didn't know when Clid the Snail would be releasing, except the information that it would be coming by the end of Summer 2021. Today, we can provide you with the precise date when Clid will be dropping, and it's only a few days away.

Weird Beluga will be releasing Clid the Snail on August 31, which is this coming Tuesday, and it'll be arriving on PS4 to start with, with plans to come to PC in the future (although we don't have an exact date for that one).

It'll be available exclusively on the PS Store for the price of £15.99, and if you're interested in picking it up, be sure to check out our thoughts in our written preview here, or watch our video preview below.