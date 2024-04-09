English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

Clickers have been the biggest killers in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's No Return mode so far

With Manny being the most successful character.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that players have had a few months to flex their skills at The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's No Return mode, Naughty Dog has shared an infographic that reveals a few interesting player statistics and tendencies.

Not only does it reveal that Manny has the highest win rate out of all the playable characters (the exact percentage wasn't mentioned), but it was revealed that Clickers are up to their old tricks by being the deadliest enemy. It was also noted that nearly 30 million runs have been completed so far, with less than 7% of these resulting in S Rank completion.

Check out the full graphic below and be sure to also read our review of the game to see what we thought of the No Return mode.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content