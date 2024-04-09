Clickers have been the biggest killers in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's No Return mode so far

HQ

Now that players have had a few months to flex their skills at The Last of Us: Part II Remastered's No Return mode, Naughty Dog has shared an infographic that reveals a few interesting player statistics and tendencies.

Not only does it reveal that Manny has the highest win rate out of all the playable characters (the exact percentage wasn't mentioned), but it was revealed that Clickers are up to their old tricks by being the deadliest enemy. It was also noted that nearly 30 million runs have been completed so far, with less than 7% of these resulting in S Rank completion.

