Click and grow with The Smart Garden 9 Pro

As cities and urban living continues to become more and more popular, there is no denying that it's increasingly challenging to find a place to grow and tend your own plants. Click And Grow has come up with a solution, simply known as The Smart Garden 9 Pro, and we've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

This interesting bit of technology allows people to grow and tend their own flowers, herbs, and fruits, all without needing garden or allotment space. The gadget is also app-controlled, and features automatic watering, provides nutrients to your plants, and light necessary for growth, all so that you can continue to grow and grow 365 days a year.

To see if this bit of technology is the one for you, be sure to catch our latest Quick Look below, for a bunch of facts and thoughts about The Smart Garden 9 Pro.