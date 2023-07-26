Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Click and grow with The Smart Garden 9 Pro

This app-controlled garden allows you to grow your own fruits, herbs, and flowers without needing garden space.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As cities and urban living continues to become more and more popular, there is no denying that it's increasingly challenging to find a place to grow and tend your own plants. Click And Grow has come up with a solution, simply known as The Smart Garden 9 Pro, and we've got our hands on the gadget on the latest episode of Quick Look.

This interesting bit of technology allows people to grow and tend their own flowers, herbs, and fruits, all without needing garden or allotment space. The gadget is also app-controlled, and features automatic watering, provides nutrients to your plants, and light necessary for growth, all so that you can continue to grow and grow 365 days a year.

To see if this bit of technology is the one for you, be sure to catch our latest Quick Look below, for a bunch of facts and thoughts about The Smart Garden 9 Pro.

HQ


Loading next content