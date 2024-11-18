Cleveland Cavaliers is close to make NBA history with a perfect winning streak

HQ

Cleveland Cavaliers are still unstoppable this season: 15-0. After their victory last Sunday against Charlotte Hornets (128-114), LeBron's former team has reached its peak again after 'King James' left in 2018 (Cavaliers were fourth in the regular season in East Conference last year).

This young line up is led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Isaac Okoro, with ages raning 23 to 28 years old, and trained this season by Kenny Atkinson, is well positioned to lead the East Conference and reach the finals for the first time since 2018, the last of four consecutive finals against Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland Cavaliers is still far from the best season start ever at NBA

15 straight wins is the second best season start in NBA history, although two other teams have managed that feat: Houston Rockets in 1993-94 and Washington Capitols in 1948-49. The record holder is far, though: in 2015-16, Golden State Warriors managed 24 straight victories at the start of the season.

That year, Golden State Warriors won the Western Conference and Cleveland Cavaliers the Eastern Conference, but in the Finals, Cavaliers prevailed, winning their first ever NBA ring.

However, if we count winning streaks, not just season starts, 15 victories is even further from the 33 straight victories Los Angeles Lakers achieved in 1971-72.

Cleveland Cavaliers' next game will be much harder, though: Thursday they travel to Boston to face against Celtics (11-3), second in the East Conference, a match that counts for NBA Cup.