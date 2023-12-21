Cleaner covers for Switch games in Southeast Asia

HQ

It's all too common that beautiful boxart for video games are ruined by a plethora of various logos printed across the cover, including the PEGI age-rating. Now Nintendo has decided to do something about it and will start delivering clean covers for first-party games with only the title visible on the front and everything else (including age-rating) moved to the back.

This means you will finally be able to enjoy artwork without other unwanted logos obscuring it. Unfortunately, this only applies to Southeast Asia for now, but hopefully it will become popular and be requested for west as well, because we assume very few of you would mind to see more artwork and less clutter?

