Although I'm not a big fan of Casino Royale, it is of course no surprise to see how far down the rankings Martin Campbell has fallen. Once the acclaimed, beloved great director behind Golden Eye, among others, who is now churning out direct-to-streaming bagatelles like Dirty Angels, Memory and Cleaner.

In this flaccid, stupid, lethargic action thriller containing 0% originality, an emo Daisy Ridley plays a hot-tempered ex-soldier who has taken a job cleaning windows for a big energy company. She's riding around on ropes on the outside of a central London skyscraper rubbing panoramic windows when Clive Owen decides to impersonate Hans Gruber and takes an entire floor hostage to expose the energy giant's 'dirty underbelly'. We've all seen it before, not least in Die Hard and all the 100s of copies of that classic that have been churned out over the years.

From the very first scene, Cleaner gives a feeling of 'bad TV show' as everything from the photography to the costumes, set design and acting feels so B-ish. Daisy is, as usual, hopelessly one-sided and most of what she does involves raising her eyebrows and exposing all the teeth in her mouth. All at the same time. As in her Star Wars efforts, there's no nuance here and a palpable lack of presence that makes her a most unfortunate choice of leading lady. Owen isn't much better as the villain and terrorist 'Smiling God'. He's going through the motions here, coming across as tired and uninspired and to be honest I don't think any of us can blame him, either. Not with this script.

