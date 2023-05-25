Clean the dirtiest parts of the Warhammer 40,000 world in upcoming PowerWash Simulator pack

HQ

PowerWash Simulator has already received a bunch of really unique and exciting crossover packs, including Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and soon SpongeBob SquarePants. In the future after that we can look forward to yet another special pack coming to the game and taking us to the grimy and dark world of Warhammer 40,000.

As was revealed at the Warhammer Skulls event, FuturLab is teaming up with Games Workshop to task players with scrubbing the grime of some parts of the Warhammer world.

"The rich design and imagination of the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for an incredible selection of cleaning jobs," said Dan Chequer, lead designer of PowerWash Simulator. "Players are going to need a steady hand, an eye for detail and a powerful washer to fight the filth of the far future!"

There is no word on when this Warhammer pack will arrive in PowerWash Simulator, but you can catch the announcement trailer for the collaboration below.