Clean every nook and cranny with Roborock's Flexi Pro

HQ

If you've been searching for a cleaning device that can handle both wet and dry messes and still get into the tough to reach places such as under furniture, then boy do we have the gadget for you.

The folk over at Roborock (who are also known for creating great robotic cleaners) have developed the Flexi Pro, which is described as the "ultimate solution for your cleaning needs." It can clean most kinds of mess, twist and stretch into awkward places, and then even clean itself too. It really is a jack-of-all-trades.

But you can take Magnus' word to see what makes this device so interesting, as on the latest episode of Quick Look, he shares a ton of information about the gadget and why it could be the solution to your cleaning woes.