Clayster has retired from competitive Call of Duty

HQ

Following an incredibly successful and lengthy career as a professional Call of Duty player, James "Clayster" Eubanks has decided it's time to call it a day and to retire from the action. As confirmed in a social media post, Clayster comments:

"I'll never be able to truly thank everyone involved, but from the bottom of my heart THANK YOU to everyone who made pro CoD a possible career path. I've lived a blessing every single day since I started doing this, and I wouldn't have changed a single thing about it. It feels surreal to say I'm done, but I really am so so so grateful for the opportunity I've had, to live the life I have."

During his tenure in the competitive circuit, Clayster has played for a variety of organisations in pretty much every major Call of Duty title over the past 15+ years. This has culminated in multiple World Championships, two of which he won back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, a feat only two other players can put on their resume.