Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Clayster has joined the Las Vegas Falcons

As a member of the coaching department and not as a player.

James "Clayster" Eubanks is one of the most decorated and long-lasting Call of Duty pros of all-time, and following a storied career spanning well over a decade, it was after the last season of the Call of Duty League that Clayster decided to finally hang it up and retire from competitive play. But now he has joined the Las Vegas Falcons organisation.

Granted, Clayster's involvement with the Falcons will not be as a player but as a member of the coaching staff. He has joined to serve alongside coach Lewis "LewTee" Todd, and the recent addition of Denholm "Denz" Taylor as the head of operations.

The Las Vegas Falcons unveiled their CDL roster back in August, with this team made up of solely Saudi Arabian players. With the team being based in Sin City, we'll have to see whether this revamped squad will have what it takes in the 2025 season, when that kicks off in December.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

