Claymore to get a live-action adaptation

The popular dark fantasy anime and manga Claymore is set to get a live-action adaptation. The adaptation comes from actor and manga fan Masi Oka, alongside Propagate Content, CBS Studios, and Japanese publishing company Shueisha.

As per Deadline, Claymore currently just has executive producers including Oka, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, and Rodney Ferrell of Propagate. The search right now is for a writer to come in and pen the series.

Originally created by mangaka Norihiro Yagi, Claymore is a medieval dark fantasy manga that takes place on a fictional island. On this island, humans are hunted by Yoma, which are humanoid shape-shifters.

To combat the Yoma, a mysterious group creates the female warriors known as Claymores. The series ran for 27 volumes between 2007 and 2014, and the anime adaptation released in 2007 and ran for 26 episodes.

